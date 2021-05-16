Broward County

Fatal crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Broward

A 13-year-old girl was killed after being injured in a car crash on April 29, 2021, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A 13-year-old girl was killed after being injured in a car crash on April 29, 2021, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least one person has died in a fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Broward, Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday night.

Officials noted I-75 southbound lanes were blocked off near mile marker 38, adding that detours have been set near mile marker 49 to mitigate traffic congestion.

The victim was not identified and FHP did not respond to the Herald’s request for more information.

This story will be updated as additional details become available.
Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. In 2019 she was a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service