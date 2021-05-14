Two Good Greek Moving & Storage employees shot when fight ends in gunfire, police say

Two men were in critical condition after a fight at a Fort Lauderdale moving and storage company on Friday morning ended in gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. at Good Greek Moving and Storage, 3303 SW 12th Ave.

According to police, two men began arguing, and a third employee tried to intervene and break up the fight. That’s when one of the men involved in the original fight pulled out a gun and shot his co-workers.

The shooter then took off, police said.

The wounded men were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and were in critical condition.

The area surrounding the business has been blocked off for the investigation.

An employee who answered the phone for the business said they did not have comment and then hung up.