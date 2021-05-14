The free ride on Broward buses will soon be over. Here’s what to know

Passengers on Broward Transit buses will begin paying fares again on June 1. Fares were suspended in March 2020 as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Broward.org

The days of free fares on Broward buses will soon be over.

Beginning June 1, Broward will join Miami-Dade once again by charging riders to use a bus.

In March 2020, Broward County Transit suspended fares as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county said Thursday that there will be new safety measures in place, including extra cleaning and partitions.

“Safety is our top priority, and we continue to work tirelessly to protect or customers and bus operators,” said Transportation Director Chris Walton in a news release. “We thank passengers for their patience and for doing their part to keep everyone safe.”

Here’s what to know

When do I have to start paying again and how much are fares?

Fares will resume June 1. Prices vary depending on how many rides you need. For adults (19 to 64), a one-way cash fare is $2; unlimited rides for three consecutive days is $12; unlimited rides for seven consecutive days is $20; a 10 ride bus pass is $20; an all day pass is $5; a 31 day adult bus pass is $70; a premium express one-way cash fare $2.65; a premium express (includes transfers) 10 ride pass is $26.50; a premium express 31 Day bus pass is $95. There are discounts for seniors, youth (through 18 years old), college students and veterans.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Passengers are required to wear face masks and maintain a safe social distance when riding the bus.

What safety measures are in place?

Passengers will be asked to board through the front door to pay their fares and exit through the rear doors. Because social distancing will be enforced, there will be an increase in frequency on bus routes when needed. Other measures include: disinfecting buses nightly with extra cleaning during the day; equipping buses with ionizing air purifiers that clean the air; and installing bus operator cabin partitions throughout the entire fleet.

Can I buy my ticket in advance?

Beginning May 24, riders can either buy electronic tickets or paper tickets in advance. For electronic tickets, a rider would have to download the Broward County Transit app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. After a ticket is purchased, the phone is scanned when boarding. Bus passes can also be purchased online at Broward.org/BCT and will be sent by mail. Riders can also buy tickets in-person at transit terminals, county libraries and participating businesses.

Are there any changes to routes/times?

Due to COVID-19, express buses will operate on 30-minute schedules. Broward Transit suspended service on 75 Express Route 115.

How do I get more information?

Customer service representatives are available to answer questions and assist riders with ticket purchases and downloading the mobile ticketing app by calling the Customer Service Center at 954-357-8400 or visiting Broward.org/BCT.