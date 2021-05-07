A man stepped out of his home, then was shot and killed, Fort Lauderdale police say

Fort Lauderdale police investigating the shooting death of a man outside his home at 630 NW 10th Terrace on May 7, 2021.

A man stepped outside of his home in Fort Lauderdale early Friday morning and was shot and killed.

Fort Lauderdale police detective Ali Adamson said officers arrived 4:51 a.m. Friday to a home at 630 NW 10th Ter. The man was in his driveway, where he died.

Adamson said police believe he was shot shortly after exiting the home, but she would not release any more information. The man’s name has not been released.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated,” Adamson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.