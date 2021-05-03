Broward man with schizophrenia, other health issues has been missing for nearly a week

It’s been nearly a week since a 58-year-old man left his Lauderdale Lakes home and then disappeared.

On Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office asked for help in finding Trung Tuan Luong, who suffers from schizophrenia and other health issues.

The 5 feet, 5 inches tall man was last seen at 4 a.m. April 27 in his home in the 3000 block of Northwest 43rd Street.

BSO noted that Luong weighs 130 pounds, has black and gray hair and brown eyes. He’s also wearing blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO Regional Communications non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

BSO detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 58-year-old Trung Tuan Luong. Luong was last seen on April 27th. He is 5’5” and weighs 130 lbs wearing an unknown color shirt and blue shorts. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-764-4357. pic.twitter.com/0MODc2sZvr — Don Prichard (@BSO_Don) May 3, 2021