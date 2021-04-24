He checked out of the hospital and hasn’t been seen since. Fort Lauderdale cops ask for help

William “Bill” Schureck was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital on April 12, 2021, and has not been since since. Fort Lauderdale police issued an missing endangered adult alert on April 24, 2021. Fort Lauderdale Police Department

William “Bill” Schureck was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital on April 12 where he was getting mental health treatment.

That’s the last anyone has seen or heard from the 62-year-old Schureck, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, which issued an endangered adult alert on Saturday, April 24.

The police are asking for the public’s help to help his family find him.

According to police, Schureck’s family told investigators he “has a difficult time walking and they believe he suffers from depression and memory loss.”

Police say they canvassed the area around the hospital at 4725 N. Federal Hwy in Fort Lauderdale but, 12 days later, no luck.

Schureck is described as a 6-foot-tall white male of 220 pounds and he wears a full beard. He was last seen in a polo shirt, but police don’t know its color, and black sweatpants.

If you have information call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-4357.