A 6-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in Hollywood, police say

A 6-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car in Hollywood, police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Freedom Street, near Chester Byrd Park.

Hollywood police were called by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which first responded to the crash. The area is close to the Hollywood-Dania Beach line.

The boy was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to Hollywood police.

When officers arrived, they found the driver trying to help the boy. So far, the driver has cooperated in the investigation, police said.

“At this moment the investigation is still ongoing, but it does not seem as if any criminal charges will be brought against the driver,” Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said.

Police have not disclosed additional details about the crash, including what the boy was doing. They also have not released the name of the child or the driver.

On Tuesday afternoon, a memorial of flowers, balloons and a teddy bear were placed on the sidewalk near where the boy was hit, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports.