Two cars in a week slam into neighboring homes. As police help, their car is hit, too

A residential block on Miramar Parkway was the setting for yet another car crashing into a house early Friday.

And then that accident was followed by the apprehension of a driver speeding by investigating officers. And then another driver hit one of the police cars.

The setting was across the street from last Saturday’s crash in which a speeding Tesla slammed into a home.

Here’s what happened first on Friday: A blue Chevy Cobalt swerved off the road and into the front of a home in the 6600 block of Miramar Parkway, according to Miramar Sgt. Tysheika Shaw.

The crash, which found the car wedged up off the ground and against the house and landscaping, is the second such car vs. house incident in that neighborhood in less than a week’s time.

On Saturday, April 10, a Tesla flew off the road, slammed into a home and several cars and trees in the 6500 block. Residents told reports that the Tesla was going so fast — estimates suggest over 100 mph — it appeared as a “flash of light” on Ring surveillance cameras.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crashes, Shaw said.

And Friday morning’s crash with the Chevy was only the first incident on that block while officers were on that scene. There was a second. And then a third.

“As officers were on the scene, another car was speeding past,” Shaw said. Police stopped that driver, and he was arrested after a field sobriety test.

Another driver then crashed into a police cruiser around 6 a.m. as that officer investigated the Chevy accident, Shaw said.

The names of the three drivers have not been released.

The woman in the Chevy who hit the house was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, Shaw said.

Francisco Donis, who lives in the house that was hit by the Chevy Friday, told WPLG that he was asleep when the crash happened and jumped out of bed around 2 a.m. His parents, age 93, were sleeping in the room hit by the car and were cut by glass from a broken window.

They were treated and are OK, according to reports.

“I think that this is getting out of hand, it is ridiculous, you know?” Donis told WPLG reporters.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, the driver who hit the patrol car about four hours after the Chevy hit the house told Local 10 News that “he was trying to avoid side-swiping another car so he hit the brakes, but the car couldn’t stop in time and he slammed into the officer’s vehicle.”

Neighbors are fed up.

“The cars come in here and they don’t respect the speed limit. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour,” Roberto Cepeda told WPLG.

Shaw said Broward County would have oversight over any potential changes to the design or speed limit of the Miramar Parkway road where these incidents are occurring.