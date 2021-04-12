All Interstate 95 southbound lanes into Miami-Dade blocked by crash as rush hour starts

Hallandale Beach Boulevard is where you want to get off Interstate 95 southbound Monday morning, not on, as these drivers are trying to do. Florida Department of Transportation

Broward drivers headed into Miami-Dade County Monday morning should avoid southbound Interstate 95, with a crash shutting down all the lanes beyond Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Drivers should use U.S. 441, U.S. 1/Federal Highway, Florida’s Turnpike or slide all the way over to University Drive, which becomes Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

The I-95 incident in the southbound lanes happened around 7:15 a.m.

This breaking news story will be updated.