Broward County
All Interstate 95 southbound lanes into Miami-Dade blocked by crash as rush hour starts
Broward drivers headed into Miami-Dade County Monday morning should avoid southbound Interstate 95, with a crash shutting down all the lanes beyond Hallandale Beach Boulevard.
Drivers should use U.S. 441, U.S. 1/Federal Highway, Florida’s Turnpike or slide all the way over to University Drive, which becomes Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.
The I-95 incident in the southbound lanes happened around 7:15 a.m.
This breaking news story will be updated.
