BSO investigates death of a 2-year-old in ‘incident involving a piece of furniture’

A 2-year-old girl died inside a Pompano Beach house Friday morning in what Broward sheriff’s detectives say was an “incident involving a piece of furniture.”

Deputies and Pompano Fire Rescue paramedics arrived at the house in the 5200 block of Northeast 14th Terrace around 8:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, BSO spokesman Carey Codd said. Paramedics pronounced the girl dead in the house shortly arriving, Codd said.

Deputies did not release any other details, only saying something happened with a piece of furniture inside the home.

“It’s an active, ongoing criminal investigation,” Codd said.

Several adults were inside the house when deputies arrived, he said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.