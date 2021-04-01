Broward County

Roads into Fort Lauderdale airport shut down for ‘law enforcement investigation’

Roads leading into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, Florida, were shut down for a “law enforcement investigation outside Terminals 2 and 3.
All roads into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were shut down early Thursday for a “law enforcement investigation” outside two terminals.

The airport says investigators are focusing outside Terminals 2 and 3.

“Disruptions to airport operations may be possible and travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight status before coming to the airport,” FLL announced on Twitter.

