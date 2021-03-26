Margate police ask for help to find missing woman, 81, who has Alzheimer’s

Margate police ask for help to find Nancy Brett, 81, who has been missing since the evening of March 25, 2021. She has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Margate Police Department

The Margate Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Friday morning and asks for public assistance.

Nancy Brett, 81, was last seen at 7:20 pm on Thursday walking near the the area of Rock Island Road and Southwest Seventh Street in Margate.

Brett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia that causes problems with memory, behavior and thinking, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Brett is about 5-foot, 8-inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has white and red colored hair and green eyes. She was wearing a gray shirt, black sweater and black pants, according to Margate police.

If you know where Brett is, contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 954-764-4357.