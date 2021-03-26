Broward County

Margate police ask for help to find missing woman, 81, who has Alzheimer’s

Margate police ask for help to find Nancy Brett, 81, who has been missing since the evening of March 25, 2021. She has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Margate police ask for help to find Nancy Brett, 81, who has been missing since the evening of March 25, 2021. She has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Margate Police Department

The Margate Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Friday morning and asks for public assistance.

Nancy Brett, 81, was last seen at 7:20 pm on Thursday walking near the the area of Rock Island Road and Southwest Seventh Street in Margate.

Brett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia that causes problems with memory, behavior and thinking, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Brett is about 5-foot, 8-inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has white and red colored hair and green eyes. She was wearing a gray shirt, black sweater and black pants, according to Margate police.

If you know where Brett is, contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 954-764-4357.

MISSING ENDANGERED PERSONThe Margate Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the search for a...

Posted by Margate Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service