Fort Lauderdale man charged with murdering man on Broward bus, deputies say

A Fort Lauderdale man has been charged with killing a man on a Broward County Transit bus.

On Monday, Mario Williams, 51, was arrested and charged with one count of premeditated murder, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bus shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Southwest 35th Street and South State Road 7 in West Park.

Deputies believe Joseph Jackson, a 42-year-old Miami Gardens man, got into an argument with Williams on the bus. At one point, Williams pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill Jackson.

When the bus stopped, Jackson got off and was shot multiple times in back. Williams ran after the shooting, deputies say.

When deputies arrived, they found Jackson injured on the sidewalk.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he was later pronounced dead.