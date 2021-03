Monday morning rush hour drivers in Broward County need to avoid the area around Sunrise Boulevard and U.S. 441/North State Road 7 after a crash shut down Sunrise in both directions.

The east-west thoroughfare is closed from N. State Road 7 to Northwest 47th Avenue after the 6:45 a.m. predawn crash.

WPLG-Channel 10 reports that two people died in the crash.