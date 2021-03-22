Broward County

An RV company’s Davie warehouse is on fire. Firefighters are there

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Davie warehouse early Monday.
Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Davie warehouse early Monday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Davie warehouse early Monday.

The fire broke out at Planet RV, 3030 Burris Road, in Davie. As the name suggests, Planet RV rents, sells and services RV’s.

Helicopter video taken by several TV news stations shows firefighters around the building, trying to extinguish the fire on the warehouse’s roof. Multiple RV’s can be seen parked around the building.

The firefighters are unable to enter the the building because the roof might collapse, WSVN reports.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service