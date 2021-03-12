Federal complaint accuses DeSantis, Lakewood Ranch vaccination site of discrimination

Lakewood Ranch’s vaccine site is now at the center of a federal complaint accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminatory and fraudulent practices in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Last month, a three-day event was held by the state at the Premier Sports Complex that only gave appointments to residents who live in two of Manatee County’s wealthiest ZIP codes, in Lakewood Ranch. The chosen ZIP codes had been impacted less than other parts of the county, according to the state’s own COVID-19 data.

According to the complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the site inappropriately gave a wealthy developer who contributes to the governor’s campaign limited access to the vaccine. Matthew Issman, a retired law enforcement officer, filed the complaint on Feb. 18.

“The vaccine is funded by the federal government and the federal government has strict rules about access to the vaccines and discriminating based on factors like money, politics and race,” Issman said.

Issman’s own homeowner’s association in Broward County had inquired about hosting a vaccine site in their community and were told by the Florida Department of Health’s local office: “You can’t have a vaccine site just for your community. You have to make it open to the general public.”

But then he saw what occurred in Manatee County, which he felt was driven by politics, money and a general corrupt attitude.

02/17/21--Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Manatee County on Feb. 17 to host a press conference at the Lakewood Ranch pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site aimed at inoculating more senior citizens. DeSantis faced criticism over the site, which stands to vaccinate some of Manatee’s wealthiest residents. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“I know politics and I’m not naive enough to think it doesn’t happen, but when it comes to people’s health, it should be a level playing field,” Issman said. “Because you are a wealthy developer and have a wealthy community, you should not move to the front of the line ahead of seniors citizens and our first responders and teachers. That’s just wrong on so many levels.”

Issman said he filed the complaint because he felt that practice was unfair. But Issman, a Broward resident, described being disturbed when he learned of Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa’s Baugh’s VIP list for the site, which included herself and Lakewood Ranch developer Rex Jensen.

Issman’s daughter is a teacher in Manatee County who has not yet had the opportunity to receive a vaccine.

“The state and the school district did so little to protect teachers — forced them back into the classroom and she can’t get the vaccine,” Issman said.

Speaking with the media at the drive-thru site on Feb. 17, DeSantis downplayed any appearance of favoritism when it comes to distributing vaccines.

“Anyone getting a vaccine — I think seniors want it. The question is are we going to try to vaccinate as many seniors as possible, and I think we’re doing that,” DeSantis responded when asked whether the site was meant to reward political donors. “I don’t think there was any type of benefit for that, but I do think this is something that is going to be very successful.”

On Friday afternoon, the governor’s office dismissed the allegations as a “manufactured narrative with political motivations.”

“Leadership matters and because of Governor Ron DeSantis’ commitment to ensuring vaccine access to all seniors – regardless of background, income or zip code – millions of seniors in Florida have received the vaccine, and over 61 percent of our state’s senior population have been vaccinated, the highest in the nation,” said a statement released by his office.

But residents and political opponents continue to criticize the decision to send vaccines to wealthy neighborhoods developed by some of DeSantis’ key donors.

A number of similar complaints have been filed in relation to the Lakewood Ranch vaccination site. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, has demanded a congressional investigation. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried also has called for a federal investigation and the suspension of Commissioner Baugh, who helped plan the event.

Baugh has also become the subject of a criminal complaint and an ethics complaint, both alleging that she misused her position as a public official by organizing an event that limited access to vaccines.

On Monday, the Bradenton Herald reported on texts obtained via public records request that highlight organizers’ intent in using the vaccination site to promote DeSantis ahead of a 2022 re-election campaign.

The texts revealed that Baugh and Lakewood Ranch developer Rex Jensen hoped to use the event to bolster DeSantis’ image. In one exchange, Baugh noted that “...’22 is right around the corner.”