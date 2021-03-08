Two pedestrians killed in separate hit-and-run crashes in Broward, detectives say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate hit-and-run crashes. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two pedestrians were killed over the weekend in two separate hit-and-run crashes in Broward, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

In one of the crashes, the pedestrian, a woman, was hit by two drivers. Detectives say neither one stopped.

The first accident happened just after midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Northwest 31st Ave.

According to BSO, Niohsha Drayton, 43, was struck by a car and left in the roadway. That’s when she was hit by a second car.

Shebram Campbell, Drayton’s sister, told WSVN7 Monday that the family is left broken.

“We’re grieving really badly here,” said Campbell told the station. “Just remember, she’s somebody’s daughter, mother, sister, you know what I’m saying? It’s not right to have left her like that.”

The second crash also happened Saturday.

BSO says just after 10:30 p.m. a man was crossing the street in the area of the 3100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

The man, whom BSO has not identified, was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit, BSO said.

Detectives believe a white sports utility vehicle, traveling northbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue through the intersection at West Oakland Park Boulevard, hit the man.

“After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle slowed down and then continued northbound, leaving the scene.,” BSO said in a news release.

The man died in the street.

Anyone with information on either crash is asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).