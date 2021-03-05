‘I’m gonna shoot it up.’ Broward teen made threats in virtual classroom, detectives say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after detectives say he entered a Pompano Beach Middle School virtual classroom and threatened the students and teacher. File photo

A 15-year-old boy entered a Pompano Beach Middle School virtual classroom and threatened to shoot the teacher and students, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, who attends a different Broward school, is facing charges including written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.

According to sheriff’s office, the teen entered the virtual class just before 10:45 a.m. Thursday and said: “You guys better hide. I’m gonna shoot it up.”

He then turned on his video camera and began dancing.

The school, 310 NE Sixth St., was placed on lockdown as the campus was searched. Deputies soon determined there was no threat.

The investigation led detectives to the teen, who was taken to Broward’s Juvenile Assessment Center.