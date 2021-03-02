A Fort Lauderdale man on a scooter weaved around cars, then was killed by a Tri-Rail train

File photo of a southbound Tri-Rail train near Fort Lauderdale. On March 1, 2021, a 28-year-old man was killed when he tried to manuever his scooter over the tracks ahead of a train, according to police. EL NUEVO HERALD FILE

Fort Lauderdale police have named the 28-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Tri Rail train.

Johnny Joseph, who lived in Fort Lauderdale, rode his motorized stand-up scooter Monday west along the 2100 block of Northwest Sixth Street. He maneuvered around cars that had stopped at the guard gates and flashing red lights. The train was heading south.

After weaving around the cars, Joseph rode under the guard gates and onto the tracks west of Interstate 95. His route took him into the path of the Tri-Rail train around noon, witnesses told police, according to Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw.

Police and rescue crews said Joseph was dead when they arrived. His body was found in the gravel near the tracks.

Greenlaw said the incident remains under investigation.