Woman dies after getting pinned under a car at an apartment parking lot in Broward

Woman dies after she’s hit by a car in Pembroke Pines on Feb. 27, 2021, according to Pembroke Pines police.

A woman died on Saturday after she was pinned under a car in a parking lot at a Pembroke Pines apartment complex.

According to Pembroke Pines Sgt. Christian Rogers, the woman was hit just before 6 a.m. when a white 2018 Ford Mustang driven by Marcial Christopher Rabel pulled out of a parking space at the Villas at Pembroke Pines and started to turn east on Southwest 18th Street.

According to Rogers’ report, Rabel, 30, who lives in Hollywood, stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators.

Police have not released the identity of the woman but said she died at Memorial Regional Hospital.

All lanes on Southwest 18th have since reopened.