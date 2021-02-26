Broward County

Have you seen her? Police searching for missing Margate teen who has depression

Margate police are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who left her home Thursday and is now missing. They want to find her fast — she has depression and a history of suicidal tendencies, police said.

Lakeisha Scott left her Broward County home around 10:45 p.m. and was likely picked up by a vehicle, police said. The teenager lives in the 6500 block of Northwest First Court.

Screen Shot 2021-02-26 at 8.02.58 AM_fitted.png
Lakeisha Scott, 16 Margate Police Department

Police say she is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. They say she has brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pant and black sandals. Her hair was in a short ponytail.

Anyone who knows where Scott is should call Margate police at (954) 764-4347.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
