Have you seen her? Police searching for missing Margate teen who has depression

Margate police are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who left her home Thursday and is now missing. They want to find her fast — she has depression and a history of suicidal tendencies, police said.

Lakeisha Scott left her Broward County home around 10:45 p.m. and was likely picked up by a vehicle, police said. The teenager lives in the 6500 block of Northwest First Court.

Lakeisha Scott, 16 Margate Police Department

Police say she is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. They say she has brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pant and black sandals. Her hair was in a short ponytail.

Anyone who knows where Scott is should call Margate police at (954) 764-4347.