Man who arrived on a paddle board enters fishing boat and steals pricey reels, owner says

He came in the dark of the night on a paddle board.

Wearing what appears to a yellow rain suit, the man boards a 68-foot yacht and goes to work taking pricey electronic rods and reels.

Then he rows away.

Now the owner of the boat, who has shared surveillance footage of the heist, is asking for help in finding the person who he says stole about $30,000 in fishing gear. The Viking yacht, named “Don’t Stop Believing,” was docked behind Brad Cohen’s Lighthouse Point home.

“This guys seems like he is a professional,” said Cohen, saying the reels weigh about 25 to 30 pounds. “I wanted to put this out there so it doesn’t happen again.

Cohen said he got a call early Tuesday morning from his captain, who said that the equipment was gone. Cohen reviewed the footage from his security cameras and saw the man in the yellow suit.

“The guy was cool, calm and collected,” Cohen said. “He was taking his time.”

Lighthouse Point police say they are looking into the theft, which happened at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Cohen said he is hoping the video will help police nab the person under the suit.

“I feel violated,” he said. “Someone needs to be taught a lesson.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).