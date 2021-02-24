Pembroke Pines police got a call about a naked man walking. They found a naked man shot

There was a shooting at the Sunshine Garden Apartments. Miami Herald

A Wednesday morning shooting in Pembroke Pines involved a naked man and a shooter who hung around to tell his side of the story, police said.

Neither man was named by Pines police.

Pines police said they received several 911 calls at around 8:45 a.m. about a naked man walking in the area of Southwest 71st Terrace and Pembroke Road. By the time they got there, they found a naked man with a gunshot wound. While he was taken to a hospital with possibly fatal injuries, another 911 call landed.

The caller identified himself as the gunman, police said. He told the cops that he had gotten into a confrontation with the man in the atrium of the Sunshine Gardens Apartment complex and had shot his naked antagonist.

No arrests have been made at this time.