Broward County

Pembroke Pines police got a call about a naked man walking. They found a naked man shot

There was a shooting at the Sunshine Garden Apartments.
There was a shooting at the Sunshine Garden Apartments. Miami Herald

A Wednesday morning shooting in Pembroke Pines involved a naked man and a shooter who hung around to tell his side of the story, police said.

Neither man was named by Pines police.

Pines police said they received several 911 calls at around 8:45 a.m. about a naked man walking in the area of Southwest 71st Terrace and Pembroke Road. By the time they got there, they found a naked man with a gunshot wound. While he was taken to a hospital with possibly fatal injuries, another 911 call landed.

The caller identified himself as the gunman, police said. He told the cops that he had gotten into a confrontation with the man in the atrium of the Sunshine Gardens Apartment complex and had shot his naked antagonist.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service