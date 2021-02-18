Police investigation shuts down a section of Lauderhill street

A police investigation has shut down a section of a Broward County roadway as Thursday’s morning rush hour begins.

Video taken by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows officers surrounding a white car that has several of its doors open in the area of 3400 Inverrary Boulevard in Lauderhill. CBS4 and Local 10 report the investigation is related to a shooting.

Police have closed off sections of the 3400 block of Inverrary Boulevard in both directions.

Lauderhill police have not disclosed details, including if there were any injuries or if anyone is in custody.

HAPPENING NOW: Police are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill. Parts of Inverrary Blvd near the 3400 block are closed in both directions. We’ve reached out to Pd for more info. Stay tuned to @CBSMiami. pic.twitter.com/Ryy8SExppd — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) February 18, 2021

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This article will be updated.