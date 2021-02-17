Parts of Broward under precautionary boil water notice after lightning struck a plant

A precautionary boil water order is in effect for parts of northeast Broward early Wednesday after lightning struck one of the county’s water treatment plans Tuesday night. Kohler

Parts of Northeast Broward remained under a precautionary boil water order early Wednesday after lightning struck one of the county’s water treatment plants Tuesday night.

The notice is in effect for Lighthouse Point, Pompano Beach, Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach within the following areas:

Hillsboro Beach Boulevard to the north, Northwest 16th Street to the south, the Intracoastal Waterway to the east, and the Florida Turnpike to the west. Also affected is the area from Northwest 77th Court to the north, Northwest 73rd Street to the south, Lyons Road to the east, and North State Road 7 to the west.

If you live in those areas, Broward County Water & Wastewater Services advises to boil all water for at least a minute before drinking or using it to cook. That includes making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes. You can use also bottled water instead.

The notice went into effect after lightning struck Broward’s main pumping station in Pompano Beach Tuesday night, causing very little to low water pressure in thousands of homes. At least 8,000 homes in Deerfield Beach were affected, according to the city.

Pressure has since been restored at the plant but the boil water order will continue as a precaution until a bacteriological survey shows that the water safe to drink, the county said.

If you have questions, contact the county’s customer service department at 954-831-3250 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.