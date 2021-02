A one-year-old child drowned in Pembroke Pines Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Getty Images

A 1-year-old child drowned in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

First responders were called to a home on Northwest 93rd Way around 3 p.m. Other than the child’s age, a Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman declined to release more information about the fatal incident.

