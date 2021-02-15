She’s been missing since Thursday. Friends think she may be in danger

Hollywood police are looking for Noemi Bolivar, a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since going for a walk at the Ann Kold Nature Center Thurday evening, Feb. 11, 2021.

Police in Hollywood are searching for a young woman who went missing after going out for a walk early Thursday evening.

Friends of Noemi Bolivar, 21, said it’s extremely unusual for her not to check in with them or her family for any significant length of time.

“This is out of character,” said family friend Haloti Netane.

Bolivar, who recently graduated from Brigham Young University’s Idaho campus, became frustrated after receiving news she was turned down for an internship for which she applied and decided to take a walk to calm down, Haloti said.

She took a city bus to the Ann Kolb Nature Center on Sheridan Street, one of her favorite places.

Around 7 p.m., Bolivar’s brother became concerned because she hadn’t called or texted him, and they both needed to be somewhere at 8 p.m. He called the police.

Hollywood officers said her cell phone pinged near 2300 South Ocean Drive, which is about three miles away from the nature center, at 10 p.m., according to the Missing Person Support Center.

The phone pinged again at 11 p.m., this time at 2300 North Ocean Drive, about a mile and a half from Ann Kolb.

Since Bolivar went missing, her family and friends have been searching day and night for her, Netane said. They’ve been passing out fliers and spreading the news of her disappearance on social media.

They have also scoured her social media, group chats and text messages to see if there was any indication she might want to get away for a while. They didn’t find anything, Netane said.

That wasn’t surprising to those who know Bolivar. Netane describes her as “very humble, very gentle and extremely innocent.” She is most comfortable around her close friends and family and, Netane said. Bolivar isn’t one to do anything impulsive.

“She doesn’t drink. She doesn’t smoke. She doesn’t do drugs,” he said.

A cause of particular concern is that the locator service on her iPhone has been turned off.

“We are extremely concerned about her safety and the human trafficking element of this scenario,” Netane said.

Bolivar was last seen wearing a striped shirt and denim Bermuda shorts. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4636.