Developing story: Plane lands on the Sawgrass Expressway. All southbound lanes closed.
An airplane has landed on the Sawgrass Expressway before noon on Saturday.
Coral Springs police and the Florida Highway Patrol have closed southbound lanes at Sample Road near Exit 11 to assist in the rescue and clearing of the single engine plane, police said Saturday morning.
According to Coral Springs police there are no injuries at this time, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is not the first time recently that a plane has made an emergency landing on that expressway.
On Aug. 7, 2020, mechanical issues forced a small plane to land on the eastbound lanes of the Sawgrass on a Friday night, just east of University Drive, WPLG-Local 10 reported at the time. No one was injured in that incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
