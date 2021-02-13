Developing story: Plane lands on the Sawgrass Expressway. All southbound lanes closed.

A plane has landed on the Sawgrass Expressway, Coral Springs Police and Florida Highway Patrol report on Feb. 13, 2021. Miami Herald file

An airplane has landed on the Sawgrass Expressway before noon on Saturday.

Coral Springs police and the Florida Highway Patrol have closed southbound lanes at Sample Road near Exit 11 to assist in the rescue and clearing of the single engine plane, police said Saturday morning.

According to Coral Springs police there are no injuries at this time, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

@CoralSpringsPD & FHP are working a road closure on the Sawgrass. Soutbound lanes at Sample Rd. are closed due to an airplane landing on the roadway. There are no injuries at this time. Please avoid the area until further notice. Updates will be made as information is available. pic.twitter.com/Zdn0M2oGs7 — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 13, 2021

New: Police activity in Broward County on Sawgrass Expressway South, at Exit 11: Sample Road. On-ramp closed, All lanes blocked. Last updated at 11:59 AM. #fl511 https://t.co/jhA7GVrarS — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) February 13, 2021

FL 511 Southeast camera view of Sawgrass Expressway South, at Exit 11: Sample Road. The on ramp is closed on Feb. 13, 2021, after noon after a plane reportedly landed on the expressway. All lanes are blocked. FL 511 Southeast Twitter

This is not the first time recently that a plane has made an emergency landing on that expressway.

On Aug. 7, 2020, mechanical issues forced a small plane to land on the eastbound lanes of the Sawgrass on a Friday night, just east of University Drive, WPLG-Local 10 reported at the time. No one was injured in that incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.