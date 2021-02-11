Broward County
Crash shuts down section of northbound I-95 in Pompano Beach during morning rush hour
A crash involving a truck has closed a section of Interstate 95 in North Broward, putting traffic in gridlock during Thursday morning’s rush hour.
All lanes are blocked on northbound I-95 beyond Exit 36, Atlantic Boulevard, in Pompano Beach, according to the Florida Department of Transportation Live Traffic Cameras database.
Drivers should avoid the area.
“Take Andrews, Dixie, Powerline or the Turnpike!” Total Traffic Miami tweeted.
This article will be updated.
