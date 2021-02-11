Crash shuts down section of northbound I-95 in Pompano Beach during morning rush hour

Read Next

Eight months after a Fort Lauderdale police officer shot LaToya Ratlieff in the face with a rubber bullet at a Black Lives Matter protest, a city official has apologized to her directly for the first time.

At a meeting with Ratlieff Wednesday, Commissioner Ben Sorensen gave Ratlieff “a really heartfelt apology,” according to her spokesman Evan Ross. “It had a level of humanity to it that was very genuine.”