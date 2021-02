Pembroke Pines police are investigating a possible bomb threat at Florida State Hospital. Police didn’t have information on the threat. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

Pembroke Pines police are looking into a possible bomb threat Florida State Hospital.

Around 4:45, police said their initial investigation into the threat is underway. Officers did not have any additional information on the nature of the threat.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.