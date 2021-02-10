A street is shut down between U.S. 1 and Dixie Highway for rush hour. You can smell why

Wednesday morning drivers from eastern Dania Beach and Hollywood can’t use Sheridan Street to get to Interstate 95 after a truck dumped what’s reportedly fertilizer all over the street and a front yard.

The driver of that truck told Miami Herald news partner WFOR’s Brooke Shafer he was trying to avoid the pickup truck that wound up crashed onto the front lawn and covered in the fertilizer.

The pickup truck had been coming east, the truck driver told WSVN-Channel 7 at “super high velocity” before crashing. The hauler’s driver braked so he wouldn’t crash into the pickup truck, but his cargo has no brakes and physics launched it all over the place.

A John Deere 524K Wheel Loader began shoveling the fertilizer around 8:15 a.m.