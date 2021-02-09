At least one person wounded in shooting on West Sunrise Boulevard, deputies say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Northwest 27th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A shooting in Broward Tuesday night left at least one person wounded, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. outside in the 2800 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

According to BSO, a vehicle with the wounded person inside was found “a short distance away” from the shooting scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).