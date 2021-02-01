Broward County

Swastika, Nazi painted on store owned by Trump supporter. ‘People just don’t like Trump.’

The Broward Sheriff’s Office investigating after a Dr’s Toy Store employee found hateful messages outside the Pembroke Park business. The owner says it’s because he is a Trump supporter.
A cardboard cutout of former President Donald Trump sits in the window of his Pembroke Park store.

Rob Raymond, owner of Dr’s Toy Store, which sells medical equipment, says it is his support of Trump that led a vandal to spray paint his businesses with hateful messages, including Nazi epithets.

“If you are a Republican, you are discriminated against,” he said Monday. “I think he’s a great president and he got ripped off.”

The messages, which were written on the walls of the building at 2512 SW 30th Ave. in Pembroke Park, included the words convict Trump and Nazi and a swastika, a symbol Adolf Hitler appropriated for the Nazis. Raymond said he believes the graffiti was anti-Trump, rather than anti-Semitic.

“People just don’t like Trump,” he said. “They are f------ crazy. They call us Nazis.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday the vandalism was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Detectives say an employee saw the spray paint at about 7:30 a.m.

Raymond said the walls were repainted by the afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Pembroke Park District Det. Makeshia Cook at 954-964-1953 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
