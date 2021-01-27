Fort Lauderdale water main break causes a traffic detour on the way to the beach

Getty Images

A water main break late Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale has eastbound traffic getting detoured off Southeast 17th Street at Third Avenue. Detours will continue while repairs are done.

Traffic is being sent north to Davie Boulevard, then east to U.S. 1, aka Federal Highway. Drivers can head back south on Federal at that point to pick up Southeast 17th Street again.

The city says the break in the 10-inch water main has not affected water service.

A map showing the detour caused by Wednesday’s water main break in Fort Lauderdale. City of Fort Lauderdale