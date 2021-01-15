Broward County

Police look into drowning of 3-year-old in Broward County

Police are looking into a 3-year-old drowning Friday night in Coral Springs.

Around 7 p.m., Coral Springs-Parkland firefighters got a 911 call of a drowning in the 700 block of Northwest 127th Ave., the fire department said. When firefighters arrived they found a family performing CPR on a 3-year-old.

Paramedics worked to revive the child as they were taken to Broward Health Coral Springs. Hospital staff tried to revive the child, but the 3-year-old was pronounced dead, the fire department said.

Coral Springs police are investigating the drowning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service