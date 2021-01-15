Police look into drowning of 3-year-old in Broward County

Police are looking into a 3-year-old drowning Friday night in Coral Springs.

Around 7 p.m., Coral Springs-Parkland firefighters got a 911 call of a drowning in the 700 block of Northwest 127th Ave., the fire department said. When firefighters arrived they found a family performing CPR on a 3-year-old.

Paramedics worked to revive the child as they were taken to Broward Health Coral Springs. Hospital staff tried to revive the child, but the 3-year-old was pronounced dead, the fire department said.

Coral Springs police are investigating the drowning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.