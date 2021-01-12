A woman was shot, hospitalized in Broward and her husband is the suspect, cops say

A woman was shot in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night and minutes later a man police believed was fleeing the scene crashed in a car and injured himself, police say.

Around 7:20 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police received a call of a woman being shot in the area of 2400 East Commercial Blvd, police said. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Around the same time, police received calls of a man fleeing and crashing a little over a mile away at 220 Hibiscus Ave. in Lauderdale by the Sea, police say. Witnesses told cops they heard a gunshot after the crash.

Officers found a man with serious injuries when investigating the crash. He was also trauma alerted to Broward Health Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation has found that the woman and man are husband and wife.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information is available.