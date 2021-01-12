Broward County

A woman was shot, hospitalized in Broward and her husband is the suspect, cops say

A woman was shot in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night and minutes later a man police believed was fleeing the scene crashed in a car and injured himself, police say.

Around 7:20 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police received a call of a woman being shot in the area of 2400 East Commercial Blvd, police said. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Around the same time, police received calls of a man fleeing and crashing a little over a mile away at 220 Hibiscus Ave. in Lauderdale by the Sea, police say. Witnesses told cops they heard a gunshot after the crash.

Officers found a man with serious injuries when investigating the crash. He was also trauma alerted to Broward Health Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation has found that the woman and man are husband and wife.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
