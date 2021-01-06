All Interstate 75 southbound lanes closed during morning rush hour after fatal crash

A traffic camera look at Interstate 75 southbound, closed at Miramary Parkway by an early morning crash Florida Department of Transportation

Broward County drivers heading into Miami-Dade via Interstate 75 should find another route Wednesday morning after an overnight crash closed all southbound lanes of the highway near Miramar Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one woman died when her car hit the wall. Another woman and a child were taken to a hospital with what was described as “serious, but not life-threatening” injuries.”

Traffic is being directed off I-75 to Miramar Parkway or to the express lanes.

According to Florida Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. and all southbound lanes were still blocked as of 7:45 a.m.