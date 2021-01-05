BSO looking for fugitive who disappeared from behavioral health center

A man facing charges, including battery on a person 65 years or older, is on the lam after he disappeared Tuesday evening from Henderson Behavioral Health in Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Azmi Mahmoud, 46, was taken to the facility during the day Tuesday because of a court order. BSO said deputies were notified at 6:30 p.m. that Mahmoud walked away from the facility “undetected” at about 5:45 p.m.

According to BSO, Mahmoud, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds, was being held in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond after violating the terms of his probation. He was arrested Nov. 21. In addition to the battery on a person 65 years old or older charge, Mahmoud is also facing charges including grand theft and possession of cocaine.

Mahmoud, who has medium length black and gray hair and tattoos on both forearms, was last seen wearing his tan jail uniform with socks and flip flops.

“Anyone with information on Azmi Mahmoud’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him,” BSO said in a news release.

Instead, tipsters are asked to call 911 to report his location.