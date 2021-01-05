Broward County

Broward resident shots and kills burglar breaking into home, deputies say 

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting during a break-in. Deputies say someone in the North Lauderdale home shot and killed the burglar.
A burglary escalated into a deadly shooting when a North Lauderdale man found an armed burglar in his home, deputies say.

Just before 2:20 a.m. last Wednesday, deputies were called to a burglary in the 8000 block of Southwest Fifth Street, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. A preliminary investigation found that Millard Thompson, 38, broke into the home that night.

Derrick Morgan, a 21-year-old who lives in the home, armed himself with a gun when he heard the break-in and shot Thompson, deputies said. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced Thompson dead at the home.

A witness told detectives that Thompson was armed with a gun, which was recovered at the home, deputies said.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office will be determine if charges will be filed.

