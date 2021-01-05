Broward County

Missing Margate teen with mental health issues has been found, police say

Lakeisha Scott
Lakeisha Scott Margate Police Department

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Margate police say Lakeisha has been found and is safe.

Lakeisha Scott, 16, left her Margate home on Monday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., police said. She also left a note saying she “needed a break from life.”

Margate officers also said she’s been held under the Baker Act before, doesn’t have the medication she takes for severe depression and is a threat to take her own life. So, they want the public’s help in finding her.

Lakeisha lived in the 6500 block of Northwest First Court. She’s described as standing five-foot-nine with a medium build, shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a white tank top, a purple/gray sweater and black shorts.

Anyone who knows anything about Lakeisha’s whereabouts should call, 954-764-4347.

