A small plane makes an emergency landing on the shore of Dania Beach, FAA says

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Dania Beach early Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Around 2 p.m., a Cessna 172 made a forced landing in Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park (formerly known as John U. Lloyd State Park) in Dania Beach, the FAA said. The pilot was the only person aboard.

The pilot’s identity has not yet been released, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office has said they are uninjured and there are no other injuries on the ground.

FAA records show the plane is owned by Andros Marketing LLC, which is in Dania Beach at 466 SE 11th Terrace.