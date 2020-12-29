Video shows Antonio Brown destroying security camera, slamming bike at security shack

The Hollywood Police department has released surveillance video showing Tampa Bay Bucs receiver Antonio Brown destroying a video camera and slamming his bicycle atop a security gate arm in October.

The footage released to this week to the Miami Herald depicts the incident at the Hollywood Oaks gated community on Oct. 15.

At the time, Hollywood police officers determined there was probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief, but the homeowners association president declined to press charges after Brown replaced the broken camera.

Brown, who lives at the gated community, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than two weeks later. The incident, the latest in a slew of off-the-field troubles for the talented but mercurial wide receiver, was not made public until the Herald published a story about it in November.

Since signing with Tampa Bay on October 27, Brown has 34 receptions and two touchdowns, including one in the team’s rout of Detroit on Sunday. Bucs Coach Bruce Arians has called Brown a “model citizen” and said the team was aware of the camera-breaking incident before signing him.

Brown’s dust-up with the security guard stemmed from the homeowners association’s restricting his gate privileges. That day, a guest had not been allowed to enter the community without Brown coming down to the security guard shack in person.

One video angle depicts Brown pedaling up on his bicycle, exchanging words with the security guard and furiously jabbing at the camera. The damaged camera’s screen then goes blurry.

He comes back less than 10 minutes later, footage from other angles shows, continuously jawing at the guard while angrily wedging his bicycle in between the traffic-control arm and the arm’s motor.

The blue bicycle remained at the security shack, wedged between the arm and the arm’s motor, until police officers arrived.

In a statement sent to the Miami Herald following last month’s story on the incident, a Brown spokeswoman said “Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA.”

“However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown,” the spokeswoman said. “He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate.’‘

Brown, who grew up in Liberty City and graduated from Miami Norland Senior High, was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 season. He was released before the regular season.

He was then picked up by the New England Patriots but was cut after only one game after a former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging a series of sexual assaults. Brown is awaiting a civil trial in that case.

Brown remains on probation after he was arrested in January when a moving truck driver told police that the receiver threw a rock at his truck, grabbed him and refused to pay money for damage to the truck outside his Hollywood Oaks home.