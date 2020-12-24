Broward County
Train vs. boat crash closes part of Tri-Rail line in morning rush hour
A crash involving a Tri-Rail train and, reportedly, a boat on a trailer being hauled across the tracks has stopped the commuter line’s trains in both directions near the Hollywood-Dania Beach border.
Tri-Rail’s train tracker says passengers will be bused between the Sheridan Road and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stations.
The crash happened at Stirling Road and North 29th Avenue. Overhead video footage from WPLG Channel 10 shows a pickup truck that was hauling a boat across the tracks knocked against a railroad crossing gate. WPLG reports Tri-Rail said the truck wound up there after the train hit the boat.
