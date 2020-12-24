Miami Herald Logo
Train vs. boat crash closes part of Tri-Rail line in morning rush hour

A crash involving a Tri-Rail train and, reportedly, a boat on a trailer being hauled across the tracks has stopped the commuter line’s trains in both directions near the Hollywood-Dania Beach border.

Tri-Rail’s train tracker says passengers will be bused between the Sheridan Road and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stations.

The crash happened at Stirling Road and North 29th Avenue. Overhead video footage from WPLG Channel 10 shows a pickup truck that was hauling a boat across the tracks knocked against a railroad crossing gate. WPLG reports Tri-Rail said the truck wound up there after the train hit the boat.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
