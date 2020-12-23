Broward County
A fatal hit-and-run crash left a Mercedes without an emblem. Cops want driver of the Benz found
Plantation police are looking for the suspect in a more than week-old hit and run that killed a 33-year-old Lauderhill man.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13th, David Robinson, 33, was hit by a car and killed in the 500 block of North State Rd. 7, police say. The driver has not been identified, but they drove off from the crash toward the City of Lauderhill.
The car was a dark-colored, late model Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV. In the crash, the car sustained front end damage and lost the front Mercedes emblem.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Plantation Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-797-2100.
Anonymous tips can also be left with Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, 1 866-493-8477 or www.browardcrimestoppers.org
