Coast Guard offloads more than $411 million of cocaine and pot at Port Everglades

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James talks about seizing 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 8,800 pounds of marijuana over several months of interdictions, setting a value over $411 million. The press conference was held at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 16, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $411 million worth of drugs at Port Everglades on Wednesday morning.

According to the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James and its partners in the drug busts — including the U.S. Navy and international crews from the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands — about 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 8,800 pounds of marijuana were seized at sea.

The drugs were found during multiple Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea interdictions despite the “increasing challenge” of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few months, said Coast Guard Capt. Todd Vance and Adm. Karl Schultz during a press conference on the dock.

Members of the crew and the international partners stood before a small, representative palette that held the seized drugs.

Join our live stream at 10:30 a.m. today to watch the Commandant and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James discuss... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Southeast on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Also at the event, which is posted to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast’s Facebook page, were Col. Jarst de Jong, Capt. Cédric Chetaille and Comm. P.D. Nash, Naval attachés from the Netherlands, France and UK, respectively; Jean-Sébastien Conty, a political counselor of African and Western Hemisphere Affairs from the French embassy; and the National Crime Agency’s Paul Jenkins, the head of region for North America and the Caribbean.