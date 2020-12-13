Two inmates who escaped a Tennessee prison arrested in South Florida

Tennessee Department of Corrections

The two inmates wanted by the who escaped from a prison in Tennessee were arrested in Pompano Beach Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Robert Lee Brown and Christopher Osteen were arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service after the two absconded from Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville on Friday.

Brown, 36, was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen, 34, was serving an 8-year sentence for burglary.. Brown’s sentence was set to expire in 2022 and Osteen’s was set to expire in 2023.

“Brown and Osteen are suspected of kidnapping a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee and stealing his truck. Both men are also being investigated by Henry County authorities for allegedly kidnapping a man early Saturday morning and stealing his pickup truck,” the Tennessee Department of Corrections said in a statement. “The inmates will be returned to [Tennessee Department of Corrections] custody and housed at an appropriate facility.”