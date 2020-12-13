Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Broward County

Two inmates who escaped a Tennessee prison arrested in South Florida

Tennessee Department of Corrections

The two inmates wanted by the who escaped from a prison in Tennessee were arrested in Pompano Beach Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Robert Lee Brown and Christopher Osteen were arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service after the two absconded from Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville on Friday.

Brown, 36, was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen, 34, was serving an 8-year sentence for burglary.. Brown’s sentence was set to expire in 2022 and Osteen’s was set to expire in 2023.

“Brown and Osteen are suspected of kidnapping a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee and stealing his truck. Both men are also being investigated by Henry County authorities for allegedly kidnapping a man early Saturday morning and stealing his pickup truck,” the Tennessee Department of Corrections said in a statement. “The inmates will be returned to [Tennessee Department of Corrections] custody and housed at an appropriate facility.”

Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service