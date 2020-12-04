Broward street race kills one as racer slams into car making U-turn, police say 

Davie police say a man was killed when a street racer crashed into his car when he was making a U-turn. The racer was hospitalized. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A street race on the streets of Davie left one person dead when it caused a major crash Friday, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., two cars appeared to be racing on Stirling Road when another car made a U-turn in front of them on Northwest 77th Avenue, Davie police said.

One of the racers slammed into the U-turning car, killing its driver. The racer was taken to the hospital with arm injuries, police said. The identities of the those two men were not released by police.

Police closed Stirling Road at Northwest 77th Avenue as traffic investigators continued working the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

