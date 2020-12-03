A man was shot dead in a Seminole Hard Rock parking garage. Arrests have been made

Two men charged in connection to a murder at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino early in the morning of Thursday, July 16, Seminole police said. pportal@miamiherald.com

Seminole police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino that took place four and a half months ago.

On Thursday, police said Dion Brown, 21, and Jaleel Thomas, 25, were charged with felony murder with a firearm in the death of Pierre LaCroze.

LaCroze was shot and killed after driving onto the sixth floor of the Hard Rock’s Winner’s Way parking garage on July 16, police said.

Seminole Police today announced the arrest of two men in connection with a homicide that took place early in the morning of Thursday, July 16, in the Winner’s Way parking garage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Brown was arrested Wednesday near Orlando and is being held without bond in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. Thomas was arrested on Nov. 24 in Fort Lauderdale and is in Broward County Jail.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.