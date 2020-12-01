Over 50 arrested, 27 firearms seized and $359,000 confiscated in BSO gang operation

Broward Sheriff’s Office Operation Green Shield led to over 50 arrests, 27 firearms being seized and more than $300,000 in illicit funds confiscated. BSO

A three-week deputy operation has led to over 50 arrests and more than $300,000 of illicit money being confiscated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 16, BSO made 54 felony arrests, seized 27 firearms, confiscated $359,000 and collected 2.1 kilograms of heroin, 211 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine and 116 grams of fentanyl, deputies said.

The arrests stemmed from Operation Green Shield, a coordinated effort by BSO to target violent crime and gang-related shootings in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and unincorporated areas of northern Broward County.

Of those arrested, 22 were gang members and seven of the seized guns were stolen, deputies said.

“All of Broward County is safer following Operation Green Shield,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony in a statement. “There are fewer violent criminals, including a number of gang members, guns and drugs off the streets as a result of this operation. The men and women of BSO worked together seamlessly, along with our law enforcement partners, to arrest those who try to wreak havoc and commit violent crimes in our communities.”

Other government agencies also took part in BSO’s operation including Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the Drug Enforcement Administration; Florida Probation and Parole; the U.S. Marshals; and Lauderhill and Boca Raton police.

The sheriff’s office did not give further details on the individuals arrested or what their charges are.