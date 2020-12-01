Broward teen has been missing for more than six weeks. Can you help cops find her?

It’s been more than six weeks since Kayla Montoya, 17, has been seen.

On Tuesday, police put out a call to the community for help in finding the Pembroke Pines teen.

Police say Kayla went missing from a group home in the 19000 block of Southwest 58th Manor at about 5 a.m. Oct. 14. It was not known what she was wearing at the time.

Kayla, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds and has auburn hair and brown eyes, may be in the Miami area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 954-431-2200.

